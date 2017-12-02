Republicans passed a sweeping tax bill while you were sleeping. Here's what we know.

Advertising

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Senate passed a sweeping tax bill in a vote that largely fell along party lines. The $1.5 trillion tax bill barely passed at 51-49 votes, and the Tennessee Senator Bob Corker was the only Republican who voted no. While the win marks a huge symbolic victory for the GOP and could potentially mark the biggest tax overhaul since the 1980s, the Senate bill still has to be reconciled with last month's House bill, then passed once more by both chambers before Trump can sign it into law. Given the fact that GOP senators denied the Democrats' request to delay the vote until Monday, which would have enabled the lawmakers to thoroughly read the marked up bill, the reconciliation process could involve a lot of catch up for senators who weren't involved in writing the bill. #BREAKING: Senate GOP stops Dem amendment to delay tax vote until lawmakers read entire bill https://t.co/HBHtoh9PfK pic.twitter.com/sVhsgQWu57 — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2017 Democrats asked to have until Monday so they could even have a chance to read the tax bill.



Corker just voted against it.



So he's principled in that he will only vote if he gets his way but doesn't want anyone to read the bill.https://t.co/joUgNlTPYG — jordan yule log ⛄️ (@JordanUhl) December 2, 2017 Analysis: Bob Corker helped Republicans get the tax bill to the finish line, then they abandoned him. https://t.co/eyewLWmhPX — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 2, 2017 Who has informed speculation on what this bill looks like after conference? — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) December 2, 2017

Advertising

I don’t think there will be a conference at this point. With a 20% corp rate and the House’s SALT plan, I think the House just adopts. — Nicole Kaeding (@NKaeding) December 2, 2017 We politely asked to adjourn till Monday morning. So we could read and study the bill we were just given. Answer was no. So we are here blindly re-arranging the American economy in the middle of the night. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 2, 2017 Since the specifics of the House and Senate bill vary, the amended bill in coming days and weeks could look very different than what was passed last night. However, there's also a possibility the House will adopt the new Senate bill to pass it through faster. We'll have to wait and see.

Advertising

Possible rewrites aside, here are a few of the affects the Senate bill would have on the economy. If the Senate passes a bill in the middle of the night, before anyone can read it, to completely re-write the entire US tax code, that's a pretty good indication of what's in it. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) December 2, 2017 Based on what we know now, here's a handy-dandy side-by-side chart: https://t.co/er5fIQCWIB pic.twitter.com/YfBoYylbJb — Richard Rubin (@RichardRubinDC) December 2, 2017 An estimated 13 million people will lose health insurance by 2027. To give corporations a permanent tax cut, the Senate #GOPTaxPlan adds $1.5 trillion to our deficit, raises taxes on the middle class and leaves 13 million people without health insurance. Unbelievable! https://t.co/aBz1TwUGd0 — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 24, 2017

Advertising

While Republicans haven't succeeded at repealing and replacing Obamacare, the tax bill would end the requirement that people either buy insurance or face a fine. Because of this, the premiums are estimated to rapidly grow, making insurance even more unaffordable for many. According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, scrapping the mandate would lead to 13 million people losing cover by 2027. Deductions will be overhauled across the board. The Senate #GOPTaxPlan will eliminate the state and local tax deduction - crushing public school budgets & endangering thousands of teaching jobs. https://t.co/MuCyFMujCE pic.twitter.com/AsSztVw3JM — JEC Democrats (@JECDems) November 28, 2017

Advertising

You won't be able to deduct losses from "fire, storm, shipwreck, or other casualty, or from theft," so basically anyone facing huge emergencies will have to eat the costs. The bill also limits deductions for traveling expenses, moving, biking to work, and itemized deductions, which will greatly affect freelancers. The Senate bill doubles teacher deduction from $250 to $500, which means they'll get back more for out of pocket supply costs. However, it's small solace for the next item on the list. The tax bill will deal a huge financial blow to public schools.

Advertising

Until now, your income that paid for public schools (via state & local taxes) wasn’t taxed by the federal government. GOP bill ends that. Instead, they’re now creating a tax break for *private* school tuition. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 2, 2017 Public K-12 schools are primarily funded by state and local funding. One of the key reasons schools are able to stay afloat is because the federal government allows taxpayers to deduct their state and local taxes (SALT) from their federal taxable income. The Senate bill seeks to cut SALT deductions, which would place a higher financial burden on taxpayers. Because of this, it would be far more difficult for states to fundraise and bolster taxes for school funding. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) estimates as much as $125 million in public school funding could be impacted by this change.

Advertising

Corporations get a huge tax break. The GOP tax cut: major corporations will now pay so little in taxes that they’ll take all that money and voluntarily raise everyone’s wages.



You know, the way your boss is always giving you extra money when he feels he has too much. — Dana Gould (@danagould) December 2, 2017 The bill will lower corporate taxes from 35 to 20 percent starting in 2019. This would put the U.S. corporate tax rate at a lower level than most other nations. The GOP pitched the bill as giving corporate employers the financial leeway to raise employee wages, but most working Americans know better than to expect that. The GOP tax bill puts Alaska communities at risk.

Advertising

Top conservation group blasts GOP tax bill for allowing oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge: "Simply shameful" https://t.co/QEPZYJcoya pic.twitter.com/bX7G4SuOzy — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2017 The new bill will allow drilling into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), and allows the sale of oil and gas leases on Alaska's North Slope. Not only does this have huge environmental affects, but it completely undermines the autonomy and preservation work of the surrounding community. While there are plenty of more potential changes in the 479 page tax bill, these were just a few of the huge takeaways. Given the coming reconciliation process, a lot could happen to the bill in coming days.