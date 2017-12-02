Republicans passed a sweeping tax bill while you were sleeping. Here's what we know.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Senate passed a sweeping tax bill in a vote that largely fell along party lines. The $1.5 trillion tax bill barely passed at 51-49 votes, and the Tennessee Senator Bob Corker was the only Republican who voted no.
While the win marks a huge symbolic victory for the GOP and could potentially mark the biggest tax overhaul since the 1980s, the Senate bill still has to be reconciled with last month's House bill, then passed once more by both chambers before Trump can sign it into law.
Given the fact that GOP senators denied the Democrats' request to delay the vote until Monday, which would have enabled the lawmakers to thoroughly read the marked up bill, the reconciliation process could involve a lot of catch up for senators who weren't involved in writing the bill.
Since the specifics of the House and Senate bill vary, the amended bill in coming days and weeks could look very different than what was passed last night. However, there's also a possibility the House will adopt the new Senate bill to pass it through faster. We'll have to wait and see.
Possible rewrites aside, here are a few of the affects the Senate bill would have on the economy.
An estimated 13 million people will lose health insurance by 2027.
While Republicans haven't succeeded at repealing and replacing Obamacare, the tax bill would end the requirement that people either buy insurance or face a fine. Because of this, the premiums are estimated to rapidly grow, making insurance even more unaffordable for many. According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, scrapping the mandate would lead to 13 million people losing cover by 2027.
Deductions will be overhauled across the board.
You won't be able to deduct losses from "fire, storm, shipwreck, or other casualty, or from theft," so basically anyone facing huge emergencies will have to eat the costs. The bill also limits deductions for traveling expenses, moving, biking to work, and itemized deductions, which will greatly affect freelancers.
The Senate bill doubles teacher deduction from $250 to $500, which means they'll get back more for out of pocket supply costs. However, it's small solace for the next item on the list.
The tax bill will deal a huge financial blow to public schools.
Public K-12 schools are primarily funded by state and local funding. One of the key reasons schools are able to stay afloat is because the federal government allows taxpayers to deduct their state and local taxes (SALT) from their federal taxable income. The Senate bill seeks to cut SALT deductions, which would place a higher financial burden on taxpayers. Because of this, it would be far more difficult for states to fundraise and bolster taxes for school funding. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) estimates as much as $125 million in public school funding could be impacted by this change.
Corporations get a huge tax break.
The bill will lower corporate taxes from 35 to 20 percent starting in 2019. This would put the U.S. corporate tax rate at a lower level than most other nations. The GOP pitched the bill as giving corporate employers the financial leeway to raise employee wages, but most working Americans know better than to expect that.
The GOP tax bill puts Alaska communities at risk.
The new bill will allow drilling into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), and allows the sale of oil and gas leases on Alaska's North Slope. Not only does this have huge environmental affects, but it completely undermines the autonomy and preservation work of the surrounding community.
While there are plenty of more potential changes in the 479 page tax bill, these were just a few of the huge takeaways. Given the coming reconciliation process, a lot could happen to the bill in coming days.