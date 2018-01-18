26 perfect responses to the news that Trump allegedly likes getting spanked by 'Forbes' magazine.

In case you missed the news, the porn star Stormy Daniels revealed that alongside his other sexual proclivities, Trump likes getting spanked by Forbes magazine.

In the wake of reports about Trump's on-the-record former mistress Daniels, Mother Jones unearthed emails in which she alleges that he asked her to spank him with a Forbes magazine. To make matters better (worse), the magazine had his face on it. She also alleges the Trump once had her watch Shark Week with him for hours.

This particular piece of news has set Twitter ON FIRE. Here are some of the absolute best responses.

1.

"Shark Week and a Forbes Magazine spanking" is the new "Netflix and chill" — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018

2.

Me: What business news happened that Forbes is trending for?

(clicks trend and takes a drink of lemonade)

Twitter: "Stormy Daniels claimed she spanked Donald Trump with a #Forbes magazine at his request. He also watched a lot of Shark Week

Me: I need to stop wondering things pic.twitter.com/y6s23g0Xsf — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) January 18, 2018

3.