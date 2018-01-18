26 perfect responses to the news that Trump allegedly likes getting spanked by 'Forbes' magazine.

In case you missed the news, the porn star Stormy Daniels revealed that alongside his other sexual proclivities, Trump likes getting spanked by Forbes magazine.
In the wake of reports about Trump's on-the-record former mistress Daniels, Mother Jones unearthed emails in which she alleges that he asked her to spank him with a Forbes magazine. To make matters better (worse), the magazine had his face on it. She also alleges the Trump once had her watch Shark Week with him for hours.
This particular piece of news has set Twitter ON FIRE.
Here are some of the absolute best responses.
1.
"Shark Week and a Forbes Magazine spanking" is the new "Netflix and chill"— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 18, 2018
2.
Me: What business news happened that Forbes is trending for?— Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) January 18, 2018
(clicks trend and takes a drink of lemonade)
Twitter: "Stormy Daniels claimed she spanked Donald Trump with a #Forbes magazine at his request. He also watched a lot of Shark Week
Me: I need to stop wondering things pic.twitter.com/y6s23g0Xsf
3.
Stormy Daniels claimed she spanked Donald Trump with a #Forbes magazine at his request. She also described him as obsessively watching #SharkWeek in his hotel room during one of their visits. (In several tweets in 2013, Trump expressed strong views on sharks) pic.twitter.com/AqYYElAwgK— Give Him The Finger (@protestcards) January 18, 2018
4.
when you remember what he made you do with THAT Forbes issue pic.twitter.com/y04JE1BaoC— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) January 18, 2018
5.
Forbes is trending. You probably don't want to know why.— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 18, 2018
6.
In light of recent revelations involving the President and Forbes magazines, the public health department requests that you refrain from touching any fake Time magazine covers you may see hanging in a Trump property.— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) January 18, 2018
7.
Please, this story about Trump asking porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with a rolled up Forbes featuring his picture on the cover is just too far fetched. There is no way Donald Trump reads Forbes.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 18, 2018
8.
If my detective work is right, this would be the Forbes magazine Stormy Daniels is talking about.— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 18, 2018
Trump on the cover and it's from 2006.
I wish I could find a picture that isn't blurry, but this is the best I could do. pic.twitter.com/5FMVe8jbdm
9.
Just scrolling through Twitter and I see:— savagetay (@ImHonestTho) January 18, 2018
"Stormy Daniels spanked Trump with a Forbes magazine"
Me: pic.twitter.com/jgpebWjqxN
10.
Hot take: Trump had Stormy spank him with a Forbes and had sex with no condom on so he could leave his Business Insider.— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) January 18, 2018
11.
America after clicking on Forbes trend. pic.twitter.com/0kGvd1LDJM— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 18, 2018
12.
Donald Trump just hit No. 1 on the Forbes list of the World’s Kinkiest Dotards. Congratulations. You’ve earned it! I’m sure your wife is proud.— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) January 18, 2018
13.
Soon to be an official sentence, because this is the world we live in now: "The White House has no comment on whether a porn star spanked the President with a copy of Forbes magazine with his face on the cover."— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 18, 2018
14.
I mean which one of us hasn't paid a porn star to have sex with us and watch hours of Shark Week and spank our bottoms with a Forbes magazine that might have our own children on the cover? I mean come on, people! Come on!— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 18, 2018
15.
I only read Forbes Magazine for the articles— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 18, 2018
16.
Trump paid Stormy Daniels six figures after she spanked him with a Forbes magazine that had Ivanka on the cover and there are people who still think the pee tape is too outlandish to be true.— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) January 18, 2018
17.
Hey Don I just found out that you like to be spanked by a Forbes magazine. I have a collection of House & Home, Field & Stream, In Style, Vogue. Pick the one you like and I'll come and beat your ass with it, you silly old man! #realDonaldTrump— Rebecca King (@Riverbenddiva) January 18, 2018
18.
A guy who paid a porn actress to spank him with a Forbes magazine that had his daughter on the cover surely would never have prostitutes pee on a bed.https://t.co/AGLhzwzfRG— Fred, Metastable Genius (@LesserFrederick) January 18, 2018
19.
When you know the spanking that Stormy Daniels gave Trump with a Forbes magazine isn’t anything compared to the spanking Mueller is going to put on him & his cronies. pic.twitter.com/bjYE3qZEmv— Simar (@sahluwal) January 18, 2018
20.
Headline: "Stormy Daniels once claimed she spanked Donald Trump with a Forbes magazine with his face on the cover."— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 18, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/tNK98aMj54
21.
Guess which United States President this is about. HINT: It's not Thomas Jefferson.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 18, 2018
“She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”
22.
"Stormy Daniels described Trump obsessively watching Shark Week in his hotel room during one of their visits. (In several tweets in 2013, Trump expressed strong views on sharks.)"— Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) January 18, 2018
This is just a step away from the Gorilla Channel thing being true
https://t.co/WuDSvLBAHD
23.
This story literally just hit bottom https://t.co/DwrdOFb5HE— Dave Gilson (@daudig) January 18, 2018
24.
I’m torn between wanting to stress eat and never wanting to eat again after reading Trump requested Stormy Daniels spank him with a copy of Forbes he, Ivanka and Don Jr. were on the cover of.— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) January 18, 2018
25.
That...was not what I expected when I saw Forbes trending— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 18, 2018
26.
Forbes CEO when he finds out why they’re trending... pic.twitter.com/6P8vIeZjpK— BLACK mixed w/ BLACK (@lawrencialg) January 18, 2018
What is even happening in America right now?!