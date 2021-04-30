Restaurant manager asks if they were wrong to call cops on customer making a scene.

Dealing with unruly customers, entitled regulars, and adults throwing temper tantrums over a Margarita Madness discount while you nod and force a smile are unfortunately sometimes part of working in the service industry...

While restaurant mangers often tell their staff to behave as if "the customer is always right," everyone who has ever clocked in for a Sunday brunch shift on the outdoor patio in Spring knows that the customer is actually almost never "right." Still, a manager's job is to listen to complaints, let them process whatever is actually going on in their lives that made them decide to ruin a server's day over Ranch dressing, and find a solution. Managers are usually quick to defend their staff if the issue involves the business, but protecting servers from customers harassing them or aggressively hitting on them is often overlooked.

So, when a frustrated restaurant manager decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a customer who refused to leave the restaurant after making a server uncomfortable, people were quick to help deem a verdict.