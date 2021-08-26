Restaurant owner pens brutal comeback to 'bully' customer who left 2-star review.

Every restaurant owner knows that online review forums are a space where reputations get decimated. While plenty of people log on to give high star ratings and positive affirmations, the customers most drawn to review sites tend to be nit-picky and sometimes downright vindictive.

Of course, even the most well-run restaurant can benefit from constructive critique, but that's far different than malicious or dishonest rants. For this reason, Gary Usher, who runs the Sticky Walnut, decided to shut down a two-star review of his high-end restaurant on TripAdvisor.

The review, which was penned by someone named Rob V, applauded the restaurant for good food, but claimed the customer service was lacking.