Restaurant owner asks if he was wrong to defend his wife’s refusal to tip servers.

Respecting the time and efforts of your employees can go a long way as a business owner, especially in industries like service where your staff works for tips based on their performance with customers...

Regardless of whether or not tipping is customary where you're from, when you travel to another country it is common courtesy to educate yourself on restaurant etiquette. Pile that "I don't tip because I'm not used to it" mentality on top of inheriting a restaurant from your father-in-law and disrespecting the time and energy of your staff, and you have a special recipe for reality television-ready restaurant drama. Pro tip: if you thought you overheard them all talking about how much they hate you while rolling up silverware, you were correct.

So, when an angry restaurant owner decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to side with his entitled wife over his manager after she barged into the restaurant after business hours and demanded the staff serve her friends for free, people were eager to take him down.