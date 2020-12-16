Retail employee asks if they were wrong to refuse to give a discount to a military spouse.

While it's always a pleasant surprise to get a discount every once in awhile, expecting to get free food or drinks at a restaurant or a special sale on items at a store is never a good look...

Constantly demanding money off the original price of your purchases puts the staff in an uncomfortable position as most of the time they're not the people in charge of pricing. Complaining about the cost of something you're already planning on buying, asking to speak to the manager about a cashier's "attitude" when they're simply doing their job, or causing a scene in a busy line is some Grade A "Karen" behavior. Remember, everyone is usually just trying to get through their shift and if you have a problem with the price of something or a company-wide policy, the person ringing up your scented candle probably didn't determine the hefty price of it.

So, when a frustrated retail employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a problem with an entitled customer's military discount, people were quick to offer advice.