If you've ever worked in retail or the service industry, you're familiar with customers expecting truly outrageous and over-the-top requests in the name of "the customer is always right."More often than not, a "Karen"-type demanding to speak to the manager about their missing side of bleu cheese or refund on a used item they're trying to return from three years ago without a receipt, is not "right." However, any job that requires smiling and nodding while someone throws a temper tantrum about scented soap or parsley on a plate of fries can seriously make you question your faith in humanity.Managers and owners often take the side of the customer during a confusing customer meltdown, but demanding customer service employees do anything outside of their actual job, especially when they are often underpaid, is never ok. There's a stark difference between someone going out of their way to help a stranger out because they want to, and a customer speaking to a manager about how "it's not proper customer service" for a waitress to not call them a cab to the airport and give the driver turn-by-turn directions during her shift.So, when a retail employee decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a customer who thought part of a sales associate's job should be to babysit her toddler in a pandemic, people were quick to deem a verdict. Shout out to the woman at the yoga studio I used to work at who made me watch her son for two hours because as the receptionist I was, "just sitting there anyway."AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not holding a stranger’s baby? I work in a place that sells furniture and large appliances. People like to get very hand-on with these items and check them over, which is fine. But that means whenever someone is inspecting the item, we have to be trailing behind with spray to wipe it down when they’re done. I had a woman come in with two small children, one that was 4-ish and one that was a barely walking toddler being carried in her arms. She was looking for a new dryer and wanted to test the models we had on the floor which is fine and normal. But she kept trying to hand me her toddler so she could poke around. I have nothing against children, but I am not allowed to touch customers for any reason, I’m covered in cleaning spray, and this toddler was covered in Cheerios, and oozing combined nose/mouth goo. I declined repeatedly and she got angrier with each decline, eventually demanding to speak with my manager. She complained that I was a rude AH (As*hole) and prevented her from inspecting dryers by discriminating against her as a single mom by essentially not offering babysitting services. My manager made sympathetic noises but reminded the lady of the times we live in. Then he turned around and scolded me for “not providing the best customer service.” Later after she left I reiterated the policy about not touching customers but the manager told me that I was an AH for not being more considerate of “single mothers who have a lot to deal with.” Several coworkers agreed. I get it, wrangling two small children was probably tough for her while shopping. But AITA for refusing to hold sticky unknown children for stressed single mothers? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole) Covid Baby carriers and strollers exist, and work wonders for containing a toddler who doesn’t follow directions. Source: my own experience with my 13 month old who walks but doesn’t really talk or follow most directions, especially not while in a distracting new environment. Covid Since this mom was unconcerned about handing her baby to a stranger during a pandemic, I suspect she has other people she sees in her daily life that could’ve watched the kids. I suppose it’s possible she has virtually no support system, but I find it unlikely. And even if that’s the case, see point 2 above. Lest we forget, Covid. The customer and your coworkers are TA (the as*hole), especially given that the kid was snotty, suggesting to any reasonable person that he may be sick. - AnHeirAboutHer NTA. You should suggest your store purchase strollers if that's the customer service they expect. - bananaf1sh3 NTA. I don't care even if it wasn't a pandemic, I'd refuse to hold a random stranger's baby. Also your manager is a hypocrite. - Jumpyropes NTA. if something would’ve happened if you did help her then the blame would be on you and a lawsuit would be coming. “not providing the best customer service” was a stupid thing to say as that’s not your job. If she has enough money to go shopping for new appliances then she has enough to have someone watch her kids for a day. - blujaypro NTA - this is way outside of anything that can be reasonably expected of you at your place of work and your manager was not only out of line but probably in violation of company policies - HowardProject NTA. Literally just no, covid or no covid. - chipsica NTA touching other people's children is a lawsuit waiting to happen and your boss should know that - adotfree So there you have it!Not a single person sided with the manager or the single mom as it is truly inappropriate to ask a stranger in a store to hold your child while you shop. Yet another case of the "the customer is definitely NOT right." Good luck, everyone!