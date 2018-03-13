People suspect that the reason Rex Tillerson was fired has everything to do with Russia.

There is much speculation about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's ouster, but one thing seems to be certain: the dude was fired over Twitter.

"Rex Tillerson found out that he was fired from the tweet from President Trump on Tuesday, according to Steve Goldstein, Undersecretary for public diplomacy," CNN's Elise Labott reported.

President Trump announced the new personnel decisions with a tweet full of exclamation marks.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Goldstein, the Undersecretary for public diplomacy, put out a complete statement, in which his anger and Trump for launching his surprise attack seeps through.

Remarkable statement from State Department spokesman on Tillerson firing: pic.twitter.com/iBpLaK1tXw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2018

That statement must be accurate, because the White House promptly fired him, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Officials: White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of secretary of state's dismissal. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2018