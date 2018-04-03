PSA: There's a whole government division dedicated to the plague of tearable bills.

Daily Show writer Dan Amira went viral with an important public service announcement about the most important function of the United States Treasury Department.
Sure, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (and his wife) are cartoon villains, and that this current government consistently does terrible things, but this nice gesture might just make up for it all.
When Amira discovered that a ten dollar bill of his was ripped, likely because of the wear-and-tear's effects over time, he reached out to the Treasury department, who was sure to reimburse him for his troubles.
Let's zoom in.
Act I: The Bill
Act II: The Request
Act III: Reimbursement
People were impressed.
USA! USA!— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
Amira learned about the fix from the podcast Planet Money, which did a whole episode on "the Mutilated Currency Division," which is apparently A Thing.
Btw I heard about this on @planetmoney, which, if you didn't already know, is the best podcast https://t.co/zPGK3kySkF— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 3, 2018
Political organizer Tony Choi has also been helped by the special agents of the Mutilated Currency Division.
Thanks, Government!