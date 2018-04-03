PSA: There's a whole government division dedicated to the plague of tearable bills.

Daily Show writer Dan Amira went viral with an important public service announcement about the most important function of the United States Treasury Department.

Sure, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (and his wife) are cartoon villains, and that this current government consistently does terrible things, but this nice gesture might just make up for it all.

When Amira discovered that a ten dollar bill of his was ripped, likely because of the wear-and-tear's effects over time, he reached out to the Treasury department, who was sure to reimburse him for his troubles.

I used to think the government was bad, but now I think it is good pic.twitter.com/0qXsWfBlsB — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 3, 2018

Let's zoom in.

Act I: The Bill

Act II: The Request

Act III: Reimbursement

People were impressed.