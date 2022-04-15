18 people who married 'significantly poorer' spouses reveal what surprised them most.

Everyone wants to be rich, but what that means is very different to a lot of people. And nothing illuminates someone's worldview like asking them to describe us poors.

I sifted through this revealing Reddit thread, and weeded out all the unsolicited advice, unwelcome joke tags and poverty competitions. This is a thread for and about rich people, and what they really think of the common masses...

"Rich people of reddit who married someone significantly poorer, what surprised you about their (previous) way of life?"

1.

Honestly, food insecurity. When we were first married she would get visibly uneasy if the food in the house was running low. She never overate or anything, she was just always concerned about it. A lot of times when she was younger, she went hungry.

On the humorous side though, she hates camping. Her answer is always the same: I camped because it was fun, she camped because they couldn't afford hotels. - r-cubed

2.