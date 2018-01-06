Ricky Martin got butt naked on Instagram and the internet went loca.

This new year is already an active one for the beloved Livin La Vida Loca singer of lore. On Thursday, Ricky Martin got butt naked on Instagram while announcing his return to Las Vegas for the "All In" residency.
The teaser photo shows Martin exiting a steamy shower with nothing but a towel covering his nether region, and naturally, the internet was lit up with comments.
Martin's scandalous photo elicited the intended response, causing tons of Instagram fans rushing to their keyboards to comment.
When he's not singing his heart out at his Las Vegas residency, Martin will also be starring in the upcoming American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, where he will play Versace's passionate lover Antonio D'Amico.
So, steadfast Martin fans will be able to catch the singer all over the place this year.
During his brief down time from bright Las Vegas lights and television fame, Martin is planning his wedding with finance Jwan Yosef.
It seems safe to say that 2018 is the year that Martin, and his wonderful booty, will shine once more.