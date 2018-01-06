Ricky Martin got butt naked on Instagram and the internet went loca.

This new year is already an active one for the beloved Livin La Vida Loca singer of lore. On Thursday, Ricky Martin got butt naked on Instagram while announcing his return to Las Vegas for the "All In" residency.

The teaser photo shows Martin exiting a steamy shower with nothing but a towel covering his nether region, and naturally, the internet was lit up with comments.

Martin's scandalous photo elicited the intended response, causing tons of Instagram fans rushing to their keyboards to comment.