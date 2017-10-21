A right wing student group wore diapers to protest safe spaces, and Twitter has a lot of questions.

On Thursday members of the right-wing student group Turning Point USA dressed in diapers to protest safe spaces at Kent University. Fully committed to their cause, the crew of conservatives even set up play pens, and came armed with pacifiers, rubber duckies, bubbles, and posters expressing their discontent for "safe spaces."

While it's unclear exactly how they wanted the public to respond to these antics, people on Twitter certainly had a lot of questions about the use of diapers and baby attire.

More specifically, people wondered, could this be a chance for right-wing students to express their deeply repressed fetishes?!

Today, @TPUSA held a demonstration against save spaces saying "safe spaces are for children." @KentState pic.twitter.com/urytAgP0gC — Austin Mariasy (@austin_m18) October 18, 2017

The group itself was founded in 2012 by then 18-year-old Charlie Kirk and has sadly grown the past few years. They are perhaps the most known for their Professor Watchlist that lists college professors who "advance leftist propaganda."

While they claim no official connection to the alt-right and the connected white supremacists, Kirk is a contributor to Breitbart. So, they probably keep the diapers on hand to contain all their inconsistent bullsh*t.

Their public temper tantrum was embarrassing enough other conservatives chimed in on Twitter pleading them to stop.