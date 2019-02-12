Rihanna’s doppelganger is being pressured to drop an album. One problem.

Being a celebrity doppelganger is no doubt a mixed bag. On one hand, you have a face attractive or recognizable enough you're channeling someone internationally known. But on the other hand, you're constantly getting compared to a stranger you'll likely never meet, who has a platform and net worth far exceeding yours.

But let's be honest, if you're going to deal with the constant celebrity doppelganger comparisons, you're better off if it's someone known for being supremely attractive and cool, someone like Rihanna.

Well, 22-year-old Yna Sertalf has been both gifted and cursed with Rihanna doppelganger status, which means her mentions have been booming since her teen years.

There are times when someone with a similar hair style or skin tone is labeled a "doppelganger" and its largely sloppy and inaccurate, but Sertalf truly looks like Riri.