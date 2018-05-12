Rihanna roasted a reporter who asked if she's attending the royal wedding.

We are exactly one week away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, so unsurprisingly, talk of the royal wedding has taken over the airwaves. One of the biggest questions being asked during the royal wedding lead up, is which celebrities will be attending?
While walking the red carpet for a recent event, an Access reporter asked Rihanna if she'd be at the royal wedding, and her response was the perfect roast.
When asked about her potential attendance at the wedding, Rihanna responded: "And why would you think I was invited?"
The reporter shrugged and said, "I don't know. You met him."
This was in reference to Rihanna's brief introduction to Prince Harry back in 2016 while celebrating 50 years of independence for Barbados.
Rihanna's final response, and perfectly timed roast of the reporter was short and sweet: "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?"
To be fair, this wasn't so much a roast as much as it was Rihanna making a good point. But that didn't stop people on Twitter from eating up the interaction.
Roast or not, the moral of the story is that Rihanna is consistently a breath of fresh air in a stale celebrity-obsessed culture.