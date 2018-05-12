Rihanna roasted a reporter who asked if she's attending the royal wedding.

We are exactly one week away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, so unsurprisingly, talk of the royal wedding has taken over the airwaves. One of the biggest questions being asked during the royal wedding lead up, is which celebrities will be attending?

While walking the red carpet for a recent event, an Access reporter asked Rihanna if she'd be at the royal wedding, and her response was the perfect roast.

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

When asked about her potential attendance at the wedding, Rihanna responded: "And why would you think I was invited?"

The reporter shrugged and said, "I don't know. You met him."

This was in reference to Rihanna's brief introduction to Prince Harry back in 2016 while celebrating 50 years of independence for Barbados.

Prince Harry meets @rihanna at today's Toast to the Nation marking 50 years of Independence for Barbados 🇧🇧 #50Barbados #RoyalVisitBarbados pic.twitter.com/ejmt1r2IDl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2016

Rihanna's final response, and perfectly timed roast of the reporter was short and sweet: "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?"