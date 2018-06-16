Rihanna shades Helena Bonham Carter's outfit to her face. The internet is shook.

The concept of Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter being friends on any level is enough to make all of my high school diary entries explode into a fireworks show. When faced with the combined powers of the indie darling and the zebra-riding Rude Boy singer, the world could never be the same.

My day dreams of the two being friends is more than a fangirl pipe dream, both of them acted alongside each other in Ocean's 8, so there was plenty of time for them to form a bond. In fact, if a recent interview on the The Graham Norton Show serves as any indication, the two seem to have a warm rapport.

While being interviewed alongside co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Sarah Paulson, the women were asked if they'd all attended the Met Gala.

When it was revealed that Bonham Carter was the only actress who hasn't been to the Met Gala, Rihanna wasted no time interjecting with a playful roast.