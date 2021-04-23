People are celebrating the Bumble user who turned in a Capitol rioter to the FBI.

You might think that you struggle on dating apps, but at least your attempts at flirting haven't gotten you arrested.
A week after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, New York man Robert Chapman bragged to a Bumble match about having been part of the mob.
"I did storm the capitol," he said, according to the Bumble screenshot in official court documents. "I made it all the way to Statuary Hall."
"We are not a match," the woman responded. She then contacted the police.
The Washington Post reports that, thanks to the tip, Chapman was arrested by the FBI on April 22nd and charged with trespassing at the US Capitol and disrupting official government operations by allegedly participating in the deadly riot.
In addition to bragging on Bumble, Chapman also posted about his participation in the insurrection on Facebook, where he changed his profile picture to a selfie from the Capitol and straight-up posted, "I'M F**KIN INSIDE THE CAPITOL!!!"
The Bumble tipster is being celebrated for setting him up with law enforcement.
Now that's what I call ~cuffing season~.