Robert Mueller and Don Jr. were spotted at the same airport gate. The internet had a caption contest.

The Gossip Girl of Washington, DC (also known as Politico Playbook) spotted special counsel Robert Mueller III and "special" son Donald Trump Jr. waiting at the same gate at Reagan Airport.

Giphy

It's a more uncomfortable traveling experience than every other travel experience.

Spotted: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting for their flights this morning at the 35X gate at DCA. And yes, there is a photo. https://t.co/gKUSO7QhOU pic.twitter.com/tvcoyLMnDW — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2018

Awkward is an understatement.

This is a scene out of Catch Me If You Can.

Giphy

Haters will say it's Photoshopped, but here is Don Jr. on the plane wearing the same (bad) outfit.

For the clowns saying that it was not Donald Trump Jr., here he is on the flight from dca to hpn (westchester county) w secret service agent. pic.twitter.com/GGZciqrrTG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 27, 2018

Twitter quickly turned into a caption contest.