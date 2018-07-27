Robert Mueller and Don Jr. were spotted at the same airport gate. The internet had a caption contest.

Advertising
The Gossip Girl of Washington, DC (also known as Politico Playbook) spotted special counsel Robert Mueller III and "special" son Donald Trump Jr. waiting at the same gate at Reagan Airport.
It's a more uncomfortable traveling experience than every other travel experience.
Awkward is an understatement.
This is a scene out of Catch Me If You Can.
Haters will say it's Photoshopped, but here is Don Jr. on the plane wearing the same (bad) outfit.
Twitter quickly turned into a caption contest.
People are curious who those other characters are, too.
xoxo,
Gossip Girl
