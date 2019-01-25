The 23 best reactions to Trump advisor Roger Stone getting indicted. TGI Mueller Friday!

Longtime Trump advisor, Nixon fanboy, and Mr. Peanut cosplayer Roger Stone has been indicted in the Mueller investigation. He was charged with seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering, all in an effort to allegedly hide his foreknowledge of WikiLeaks releasing Hillary Clinton's hacked emails. The indictment cites interaction with

That may sound kind of dry, but it's not. This is a big f*ckin' deal.

There’s just no way to spin around this: Russian hacking of DNC emails and publication through Wikileaks has now landed inside the Trump campaign. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 25, 2019

Just look at this FBI raid! As you may recall, FBI agents currently aren't getting paid because of the government shutdown, but a whole bunch of them volunteered because they knew how fun this would be.

“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

Football player Chad Johnson got to see it all go down with his own eyes because he lives in Stone's neighborhood.