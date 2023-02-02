Roomie gets asked to move out so GF can move in, says no, asks them to leave instead.

Few things can complicate a chill roommate dynamic as quickly as a partner.
Anyone who has lived with roommates knows that a roommate's blossoming romance can often means you'll get an unofficial third roommate, or they'll try to take over the apartment and kick you out.
They wrote:
WIBTA if I asked my roommates to move out of my apartment rather than myself?
The apartment complex I live in is extremely convenient. It’s close to stores & restaurants, and directly across the street from several transit stops which makes my commute to work pretty easy- I just get on on train and I’m there.
The rent isn’t horrible, it’s a two bedroom & I pay $1850 in a large city. The view is also pretty incredible. I’ve lived in this apartment for 4 years now with my roommate “Mark.” We both signed together. I think you know where this is going.