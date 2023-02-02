Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Roomie gets asked to move out so GF can move in, says no, asks them to leave instead.

Roomie gets asked to move out so GF can move in, says no, asks them to leave instead.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 2, 2023 | 2:14 PM
ADVERTISING

Few things can complicate a chill roommate dynamic as quickly as a partner.

Anyone who has lived with roommates knows that a roommate's blossoming romance can often means you'll get an unofficial third roommate, or they'll try to take over the apartment and kick you out.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a person asked if they're wrong for telling their roomie they'd rather live solo and keep the apartment.

They wrote:

WIBTA if I asked my roommates to move out of my apartment rather than myself?

The apartment complex I live in is extremely convenient. It’s close to stores & restaurants, and directly across the street from several transit stops which makes my commute to work pretty easy- I just get on on train and I’m there.

The rent isn’t horrible, it’s a two bedroom & I pay $1850 in a large city. The view is also pretty incredible. I’ve lived in this apartment for 4 years now with my roommate “Mark.” We both signed together. I think you know where this is going.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content