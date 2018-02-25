These roommates bought a puppy with nudes. The internet is in awe.

You don't have to be currently immersed in the dating scene to recognize that nudes are a powerful currency of their own. While most of us are aware that a well-placed nude can make an interaction, and a badly placed one can border on violating, it's rare to hear a story of nudes being used in place of actual money.

In a wild story, an clever apartment of women took the bait, and exchanged nudes for a brand new puppy.

The Twitter user Court (@courtaney03) blew the minds of internet users everywhere when she shared how her roommates exchanged nudes for an adorable husky puppy.

My roommates bought a husky with nudes... pic.twitter.com/oWsiJEKah1 — court (@courtaney03) February 22, 2018

It all started when a guy asked one of the roomies for nudes in exchange for the puppy.

Luckily for them, the roommate Maria had nudes on hand from another friend to send.