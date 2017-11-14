Rose McGowan has been arrested for felony drug possession.

Rose McGowan was arrested after turning herself in for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to People, McGowan has already been arrested, booked, and released on a $5,000 bond in Loudoun County, Virginia. As People reports, the warrant was obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department on February 1, after McGowan allegedly left her belongings — with traces of cocaine — behind on a United flight.

The spotlight on McGowan has increased over the past few months as her allegations against Harvey Weinstein, combined with those of so many other women, came to light in the press. McGowan has claimed that the narcotics charges are an attempt to silence her. "Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT," she wrote on Twitter.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

McGowan spoke previously about attempts to silence her in a speech at the Women's Convention last month. "I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed," she said. "I have been maligned and you know what, I'm just like you because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and that cannot stand and it will not stand."