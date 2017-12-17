Rose McGowan slams Meryl Streep for Golden Globes protest: "I despise your hypocrisy."

This winter, a group of actresses are planning to wear black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood. While this protest is largely inspired by the viral #MeToo movement that sprung out of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, not everyone connected to the movement is feeling the all black dress code.

On Saturday, the actress Rose McGowan posted a tweet slamming women for participating in the protest. While McGowan was one of the first actresses to adopt the #MeToo hashtag, and helped open up the larger conversation when she shared her rape allegations against Weinstein, she is less than convinced that wearing black to the awards show will do any good.

The women are banding together https://t.co/kYxe5AWfQK — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2017

McGowan's dissent was particularly leveraged at A-list actresses who worked with Weinstein despite his abusive reputation, Meryl Streep in particular. Technically, the 68-year-old Sophie's Choice actress spoke out against the disgraced former producer fairly quickly after the allegations became public. However, McGowan didn't believe Streep's claim that she was previously ignorant of Weinstein's behavior.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa," McGowan wrote, referencing Weinstein's estranged wife's clothing line.