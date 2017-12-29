Roseanne goes on unhinged pro-Trump tweet rant and it's a lot to process.

On the day after Christmas the patron saint of refreshing representations of working class families Roseanne Barr went on a tweet rant expressing her pro-Trump sentiments. If that sentence feels confusing and oxymoronic to you, then you're certainly not alone.
Back in the day, Barr was criticized for the overt feminism and liberal values present in her show. A lot of people weren't ready for the ways her show humanized the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck without serving up a heavy dose of respectability politics.
However, Barr's tune has dramatically shifted with the passage of time, and now she's the one critiquing liberalism and defending Trumpism on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Barr went off on a fully unhinged Twitter rant sharing how she justifies her current political stance, and why Trump is "good for shaking up the status quo."
While Barr has been reeling in her trump support for awhile, the assertions that Trump is fighting pedophilia and anti-semitism is a LOT to process.
Does Barr know that Trump endorsed alleged pedophile Roy Moore? Or, pretty much anything about former counselor to the president Steve Bannon?
It doesn't stop there, either, she went on to claim that Left is the new Right and called liberals "Stalinists."
Her co-opting of the #MeToo hashtag adds another whole level to the ordeal. Unfortunately, this definitely isn't the first unhinged pro-Trump rant from Barr, and likely won't be the last. But it certainly makes the list of notable mentions.