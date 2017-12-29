Roseanne goes on unhinged pro-Trump tweet rant and it's a lot to process.

On the day after Christmas the patron saint of refreshing representations of working class families Roseanne Barr went on a tweet rant expressing her pro-Trump sentiments. If that sentence feels confusing and oxymoronic to you, then you're certainly not alone.

Back in the day, Barr was criticized for the overt feminism and liberal values present in her show. A lot of people weren't ready for the ways her show humanized the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck without serving up a heavy dose of respectability politics.

However, Barr's tune has dramatically shifted with the passage of time, and now she's the one critiquing liberalism and defending Trumpism on Twitter.