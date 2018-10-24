Police are looking for a criminal who looks eerily like Ross from ‘Friends.’ Fans have theories.

There are few things the internet loves more than a good old fashioned doppelganger. This truth multiplies when people spot a face resembling one of the beloved (or hated depending on your journey) cast members of Friends, so when people spotted a Ross doppelganger in a recent news article the jokes overflowed.

Basically, the Blackpool police are currently looking for a robbery suspect who DEEPLY resembles Ross Gellar from Friends.

Pretty much everyone drew the connection. The suspect being sought out stole beer, which is such a petty crime it makes the whole ordeal even funnier.

