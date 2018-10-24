Police are looking for a criminal who looks eerily like Ross from ‘Friends.’ Fans have theories.

There are few things the internet loves more than a good old fashioned doppelganger. This truth multiplies when people spot a face resembling one of the beloved (or hated depending on your journey) cast members of Friends, so when people spotted a Ross doppelganger in a recent news article the jokes overflowed.
Basically, the Blackpool police are currently looking for a robbery suspect who DEEPLY resembles Ross Gellar from Friends.
Pretty much everyone drew the connection. The suspect being sought out stole beer, which is such a petty crime it makes the whole ordeal even funnier.
For fans of the show, it's naturally disappointing to see their Ross stooping to such desperate levels. So, making jokes about the situation is an essential coping mechanism for us all.
Of course, true fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to call back to the Friends episode about Ross' doppelganger, Russ.
The best comment of all comes from the Blackpool police themselves:
Case closed.
https://twitter.com/Tweet_Dec/status/1055015949437415424