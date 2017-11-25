Roy Moore has a new ad featuring six unnamed women vouching for him. Yikes.

The embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 9 women, with allegations including pedophilia and assault.
In his latest PR move, accused pedophile and GOP candidate-from-hell Moore released an ad featuring six unnamed women vouching for his character. The ad, which was released on Thanksgiving, starts with a shot of a woman claiming "Roy Moore is a man of character. He knows what it means to serve."
Another unnamed woman (of six) later on claims he'll bring a "flashlight of accountability to Washington D.C." The horrifying and completely not desperate attempt at making Moore seem more palpable towards women (and humans of basic conscience) ends with a shot of a gun-toting mother who says she supports Moore because he'll protect the second amendment.
You can watch the ad for yourself, and see watching six sad-eyed women deflecting Moore from sexual assault allegations makes you feel.
The vague and safe content of Moore's new campaign video presents a stark contrast to his competition - Democrat Doug Jones' recent ad. While Moore's ad reads like a video of actors selling scraps of their soul to prove the embattled politician isn't a sexist threat, Jones' ad goes straight for the allegations.
Fittingly titled "Immoral,' Jones' ad features images of Moore's accusers and simply ends with the question, "Will we make their abuser a U.S. Senator?!"
The ad also takes care to mention that Moore was an adult man actively pursuing multiple teenagers.
In a perfect world, or hell, a world that is less full of people who willfully blind themselves to abusers -- the winner of this race would be a given. But at this point, both Jones and Moore have a shot at the Senate seat. Voting takes place on December 12, hopefully Moore doesn't successfully convince more women to vouch for him before then.