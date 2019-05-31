The 7 most bonkers royal rumors we heard this month. The royal tea is hot.

The British Royal Family exists solely to be talked about, providing the realm with reality TV centuries before television was invented.

THe British tabloids are a combination of access journalism and racist fanfiction, and gossip rags on both sides of the Atlantic love to make sh*t up about the House of Windsor.

Here are the craziest rumors (or rumours) they blessed up with during the month of May.

Rumor #1: Archie Harrison isn't Harry's son.

As fun as it would be see see Harry and Meghan on Maury, this rumor is so basic, it's lazy.

Rumor #2: Meghan and Harry threw royal ragers.

According to The Sun, the Sussexes were throwing rowdy raves in Kensington palace that pissed off the French ambassador, who lived nearby.

Rumor #3: Prince Harry is a foot fetishist.

Rumor #4: Baby Archie's nursery is decorated with eucalyptus-infused vegan paint.

Shutterstock

Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported that the nursery at Frogmore cottage not only has a gender-neutral color scheme, but is woke down to its pigments.