The 7 most bonkers royal rumors we heard this month. The royal tea is hot.

The British Royal Family exists solely to be talked about, providing the realm with reality TV centuries before television was invented.
THe British tabloids are a combination of access journalism and racist fanfiction, and gossip rags on both sides of the Atlantic love to make sh*t up about the House of Windsor.
Here are the craziest rumors (or rumours) they blessed up with during the month of May.
Rumor #1: Archie Harrison isn't Harry's son.
As fun as it would be see see Harry and Meghan on Maury, this rumor is so basic, it's lazy.
Rumor #2: Meghan and Harry threw royal ragers.
According to The Sun, the Sussexes were throwing rowdy raves in Kensington palace that pissed off the French ambassador, who lived nearby.
Rumor #3: Prince Harry is a foot fetishist.
Rumor #4: Baby Archie's nursery is decorated with eucalyptus-infused vegan paint.
Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported that the nursery at Frogmore cottage not only has a gender-neutral color scheme, but is woke down to its pigments.
Rumor #5: Meghan loves boxed Mac and Cheese.
Page Six is very proud to have unearthed an interview on a blog from 2017 in which the now-duchess states, "what I do really happen to lovvvvve [sic] is that boxed macaroni and cheese."
"I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it," she elaborated. "I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal."
Rumor #6: Princess Charlotte is a savage shade queen.
According to The Daily Express, four-year-old princess Charlotte was BRUTAL when she "bossed" Prince George around when they were playing in the garden their mum designed at the Chelsea Flower Show:
In footage of the children playing, uploaded by the Royal Family Channel on YouTube, Charlotte can be heard saying: “George! Quicker, George!” She appears to be egging him on as the pair are climbing rocks by a brook.
Is it just me, or is it sexist to call this statement from a four-year-old bossy and "BRUTAL"?
Here's the footage in question. The kids really are cute.
Rumor #7: Prince George called himself "Archie" to a dogwalker, spoiling his royal cousin's name.
Either Prince George knew the Royal Baby's name months in advance, or his aunt and uncle stole his bit for their own kid (or most likely, this story is total BS).
According to The Sun:
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest bizarrely revealed he goes by the name Archie at the beginning of the year.
The royal name was discovered by a dog walker who bumped into the little prince while he was walking his dog in Berkshire.
The 5-year-old was out for a stroll with his gran, Carole Middleton, when he stopped to pet the unnamed man’s mutt.
He told The Sun: “I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it. To my astonishment he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”
Lovely indeed!