There was another royal wedding today and yes, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, third and fourth in line for the throne of England, were nice enough to grace lesser royal Princess Eugenie with their presence at another royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie of York, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, married Jack Brooksbank on October 12th at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married back in May.

Congratulations to the newly married Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Zbj3dKtWbu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2018

If the Royal Family were a TV show—which let's face it, it is—Princess Eugenie would be a minor character like a Gunther on Friends or a Newman on Seinfeld. But the Queen is still her grandma, and she's entitled to just as glorious a royal wedding as her more-famous cousins.

The bride looked beautiful in a dress designed to show the scar on her back that she has from scoliosis surgery, which is really sweet and cool.

Princess Eugenie opted for a wedding dress that showed her scar, saying she hoped it would honour those who had helped her and inspire others with the condition of scoliosis.

👉 https://t.co/drXH2ZJxqU pic.twitter.com/1RDo24ye1U — BBC (@BBC) October 12, 2018

Princess Eugenie is best known for looking like one of Cinderella's evil stepsisters and Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011, and now look at her all glowed up!