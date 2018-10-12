There was another royal wedding today and yes, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, third and fourth in line for the throne of England, were nice enough to grace lesser royal Princess Eugenie with their presence at another royal wedding.
Princess Eugenie of York, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, married Jack Brooksbank on October 12th at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married back in May.
If the Royal Family were a TV show—which let's face it, it is—Princess Eugenie would be a minor character like a Gunther on Friends or a Newman on Seinfeld. But the Queen is still her grandma, and she's entitled to just as glorious a royal wedding as her more-famous cousins.
The bride looked beautiful in a dress designed to show the scar on her back that she has from scoliosis surgery, which is really sweet and cool.
Princess Eugenie is best known for looking like one of Cinderella's evil stepsisters and Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011, and now look at her all glowed up!
The town of Windsor looked more like Trump's inauguration than Harry and Meghan's wedding.
The BBC also had an unfortunate subtitle mix-up.
While a wedding is technically about the bride and groom, their royal subjects were all about seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte serve as Page Boy and Bridesmaid, because British weddings are all about giving jobs to children.
Princess Charlotte is already a pro at the Royal Wave™ and royal side-eye.
The kids' parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were also at the wedding and OMG THEY HELD HANDS!!!!!!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there too and they also love each other very, very much.
As regal as the royals are, many people have declared supermodel Cara Delevingne to be the winner of the day.
Anyhoo, mazel tov Princess Eugenie! Sorry you got upstaged by kids and suits!