Rudy Giuliani's attempted roast of Nancy Pelosi backfired spectacularly.

In case you missed it, Rudy Giuliani still has access to the internet, which means he is busy doing tweets that give the world confoundment, confusion, and joy?! The question mark was purposeful, because many have expressed bewilderment about how to actually feel.

Most of us with Twitter, have at one point or another made a typo in a tweet and later erased the fumbled version of our sentiment only to replace it with a shiny, better version.

But few among us can claim a tweet glow-up as extreme as Giuliani's most recent tweets about Nancy Pelosi. If you're confused by that sentence: welcome.

Here is the first tweet written by Giuliani, full of letters, but possibly no actual English words:

ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are pic.twitter.com/ZpEO7iRzV8 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

Here is the tweet he wrote immediately after, which we can only assume is the sentiment he was trying to communicate in the first tweet:

Nancy Pelosi wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern. First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an “intervention. “People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

Most people, in Giuliani's shoes, would delete the first gibberish version immediately. But not him, this art remains up on the internet, where the responses and flooded in.