Rudy Giuliani's attempted roast of Nancy Pelosi backfired spectacularly.

In case you missed it, Rudy Giuliani still has access to the internet, which means he is busy doing tweets that give the world confoundment, confusion, and joy?! The question mark was purposeful, because many have expressed bewilderment about how to actually feel.
Most of us with Twitter, have at one point or another made a typo in a tweet and later erased the fumbled version of our sentiment only to replace it with a shiny, better version.
But few among us can claim a tweet glow-up as extreme as Giuliani's most recent tweets about Nancy Pelosi. If you're confused by that sentence: welcome.
Here is the first tweet written by Giuliani, full of letters, but possibly no actual English words:
Here is the tweet he wrote immediately after, which we can only assume is the sentiment he was trying to communicate in the first tweet:
Most people, in Giuliani's shoes, would delete the first gibberish version immediately. But not him, this art remains up on the internet, where the responses and flooded in.
People are concerned and full of questions, all of which are reasonable to ask.
There are a lot of questions about Ivessapology, who is she?! What are those words, if they are words?!
It would be a grand understatement to say that Giuiliani's original tweet full of gibberish ended up greatly outshining his second tweet, with actual words about Pelosi.
Needless to say, this would suggest that Giuliani is beyond ready to party it up this Memorial Day Weekend, which gives him one thing in common with a large portion of America.