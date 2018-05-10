Anti-Beyoncé rallies and 11 other real, insane Facebook ads from Russian trolls during the election.

Anti-Beyoncé rallies and 11 other real, insane Facebook ads from Russian trolls during the election.
Orli Matlow
May 10, 2018@4:40 PM
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee just released a treasure trove of 3,500 ads that appeared on Facebook and were created by the professional Russian trolls indicted by Robert Mueller.

While we know from Don Jr.'s emails that the Russian government worked to support Donald Trump's candidacy, the main goal of the troll form Internet Research Agency was to simply sow division in American society by any means necessary. The Russkis played both sides of hot-button issues like border patrol, Texit, and Beyoncé. Here are some highlights from the foreign propagandathat so clearly worked!

1. The Russians tried to trick Texas into seceding.

2. They claimed to speak for the black community.

House Intelligence Committee

3. Russian trolls even tried to tell black people not to vote.

House Intelligence Committee

4. Especially not for Hillary.

House Intelligence Committee

5. Their English wasn't always on point.

House Intelligence Committee
6. They often sounded like an old person trying so desperately to seem "woke."

House Intelligence Committee

7. They sponsored ads for both racists and Latinos.

House Intelligence Committee

8. Russians hope that dividing Americans into "pro-Beyoncé" and "anti-Beyoncé" camps would start a second civil war.

House Intelligence Committee

9. The trolls even claimed to speak for Jesus.

House Intelligence Committee
10. They didn't always use spell check.

House Intelligence Committee

11. Russians know how to work cool fonts.

House Intelligence Committee

12. They joined Fox News in calling Obama a Muslim traitor. Nice!

House Intelligence Committee
