Ruth Bader Ginsburg's face at Kavanaugh's swearing-in is a meme and a mood.

It happened. Credibly accused sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice by admitted sexual assaulter Donald Trump, in what is an exciting development for sexual assaulters anywhere.

Joining sexual harasser Clarence Thomas on the bench, female justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg now have to deal with multiple sex pests at their workplace.

Last night at the White House, Trump hosted a swearing in ceremony for his bro, and the people got a glimpse at how RBG really feels about this frat party.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/HbHH93ZOPs — 🎃jack-o-lauren🎃 (@lorn_michelle) October 9, 2018

The Notorious RBG is a meme and a mood.

RBG is every democratic women in America right now. pic.twitter.com/JV0U610M1n — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 9, 2018