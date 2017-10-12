Advertising

The past week has released a growing stream of celebrities denouncing the alleged serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, after hearing multiple women's accounts of sexual assault and harassment. To add to this growing list, on Thursday afternoon The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling released a statement denouncing Weinstein on Twitter.

In his statement, Gosling made it very clear that there's no space for this level of abuse. He wrote:

"I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein,” Gosling wrote on Twitter. “Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."

/Ryanosling/status/91854019926458368People on Twitter were glad to hear another man speak up against Weinstein, since the lion's share of the burden has been on women.

More specifically, a lot of the onus to speak up has remained on the victims of Weinstein's alleged abuse. This is deeply troubling since it forces them to relive their trauma, and doesn't hold the men in Hollywood accountable for turning a blind eye to abusive peers. In any case, it's good that Gosling added his voice to the ring.

“‘Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change.” YESSSS. I love this man. ❤️ https://t.co/eT0zMNnzHl — Hollie (@tksashooter81) October 12, 2017

Are celebs coordinating their staggered announcements of disdain for Weinstein? Ok Ryan Gosling and Alyssa Milano got today, tomorrow is... — Ms. O (@Bitchadelphia) October 12, 2017

It is taking some guys in the industry a minute to speak up, but it's greatly appreciated when they do. #MenRoundUpYourOwn https://t.co/k3PSoWlIoD — Helen Stickler (@HelenStickler) October 12, 2017

Some people on Twitter have expressed doubt towards the notion that so many stars were ignorant of Weinstein's alleged behavior (an ignorance Gosling claims in his statement).

Obviously, this can only be speculated on from a distance. But, there is something be said about the fact that sexual assault is rampant and widespread, and yet, people still routinely assume innocence of the accused.

Ryan Gosling has released a statement in response to Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations: https://t.co/Lqpb2kYSjR — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 12, 2017

The thing abt statements like this is I don’t think ppl are oblivious to instances of abuse. They r oblivious to the fact that it IS abuse! https://t.co/9mHmsKZ68z — 🌞samantha (@badgalsammie) October 12, 2017

No matter what, it's better for more people in Hollywood to speak against Weinstein. This not only serves to publicly express support for Weinstein's alleged victims, but also, communicates that sexual assault has no place here.

