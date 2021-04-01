Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively crack jokes after getting the COVID vaccine.

As the vaccine roll-out across America continues, more people qualify to get their shots, and social media is full of selfies documenting the exciting first steps towards a new and healthy normal.

So naturally, when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got their shots, they shared the news on social media. In keeping with their personalities, Reynolds used the opportunity to troll while Lively sprinkled her posts with equal parts humor and sincerity.

Reynolds captioned a post on his main feed: "Finally got 5G." This was in reference to the conspiracy theories connecting vaccinations to 5G towers and the surveillance state.

Reynolds also posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated on his story with the caption: "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not."