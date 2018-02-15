Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated Valentine's Day by savagely roasting each other on Instagram.

If you're alive and well in America (or really, anywhere active on the internet), then it's likely you've witnessed the perpetually actors/lovers Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively troll each other on social media.

Playful trolling is their primary love language.

So, it only makes sense that the married couple celebrated Valentines Day by razzing each other on Instagram.

It all started with this playful gym selfie posted by Reynolds.

"Ten minutes in to writing an email to my mom, when I realized there was no phone in my hand," he wrote.

Naturally, Lively couldn't resist the ripe opportunity to tease her husband.

He didn't miss a beat in responding to her.