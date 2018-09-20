Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham are 'flirting' on Instagram and everyone is here for it.

Is there anything better than watching two attractive men allow themselves to launch into a beautiful bromance before your eyes? Obviously, a system that freed innocent prisoners, forgave student loan debt, and considered women to be full people would be ideal.

But in the meantime, we can distract ourselves with the budding friendship between eternally gorgeous David Beckham and the eternally trolling Ryan Reynolds.

While the two met under the more general umbrella of being famous and rich (and probably some Eyes Wide Shut cult, let's be real), it appears they're keeping up this friendship through flirty Instagram behavior.

First, there's this adorable photo documenting their mutual love.

"This legend is truly one of the greats. Thank you @davidbeckhamfor coming out to play. #deadpool2," Reynolds wrote.

But more recently, Beckham jumped onto one of Reynolds' Instagram photos to express just how handsome he finds his friend.