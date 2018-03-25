Ryan Reynolds got called out by Gal Gadot on Instagram. His response was hilarious.

Normally when Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool makes the headlines for his social media presence, it's because his fellow actor and wife Blake Lively is trolling him (this is the secret to a healthy marriage).

But this time, the Instagram trolling came from Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman herself.

Anyone familiar with Wonder Woman even on the most basic level is aware of her iconic pose (arms crossed like an X).

Basically, when Gadot noticed that Deadpool had stolen her look in a photo, she took to Instagram to playfully call it out.

"Dude stole my look," Gadot wrote while tagging Reynolds in the post.

Being himself, Reynolds was quick to clap back with a one-liner.