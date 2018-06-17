Ryan Reynolds' hilarious Father's Day out-of-office reply is a little too real.

When he's not slinging out one-liners as Deadpool, trolling his buddy Hugh Jackman on Twitter, or savagely roasting Blake Lively (only to get gut-punched right back), Ryan Reynolds is a doting father and the owner of Aviation American Gin.
So naturally, in honor of Father's Day, Reynolds created an in-depth out-of-office reply on his Aviation American Gin email account (which you can reach at Ryan@aviationgin.com).
The auto-reply message explores a handful of father tropes, including the sadly common reality of the absent father, the masculine pressure for fathers to be emotionally aloof, and Reynolds' personal email preferences.
"Thanks for your email. As the owner of Aviation American Gin, I take all emails seriously. Especially ones with pictures. This is only my 2nd OUT OF OFFICE REPLY. From what I’m told, it should be short, sweet and NEVER overly personal or emotional," the message begins.
The auto-reply email continues with a recommendation of Aviation American Gin, peppered with Father's Day jokes:
"Owning a gin company has been one of the great privileges of my life. And while it won’t quite make up for the nonexistent relationship I had with my father, it always warms my heart to see others celebrating paternal relationships which have been built on trust, warmth, and totally natural amounts of eye contact. That’s why this Father’s Day is the perfect time to give your dad the best: Aviation American Gin."
But wait, there's more. In typical long-winded Reynolds fashion, the message continues on its path of jokes, including dead dad jokes, while still circling back to the merits of his gin brand itself.
"While my own father may be long gone, the unspoken tension we shared is alive and well. But let me tell ya, if I could turn back time, I wouldn’t be pouring Aviation Gin over his grave in the middle of the night. No sir…I’d be sittin’ across from him, clinking glasses and having an effervescent giggle about the fact I now own the finest Gin company on planet earth. He might say stuff like, 'Hey, this Gin is pretty damn good' and 'Boy howdy, that’s a gorgeous looking bottle' or, 'I’ve never mentioned this before, but…you’re enough.”
The message ends with a perfect dismount as it comforts readers that even if your dad passed before you could make a real connection, at least you have the lulling comfort of alcoholism.
"This Father’s Day, you may not be able to give Dad a second chance, but you CAN get him a bottle Aviation American Gin. Or, if he died before either of you could even begin to comprehend the importance of closure, just get yourself a bottle.
Happy Father’s Day,
Ryan Reynolds.”