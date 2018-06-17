Ryan Reynolds' hilarious Father's Day out-of-office reply is a little too real.

When he's not slinging out one-liners as Deadpool, trolling his buddy Hugh Jackman on Twitter, or savagely roasting Blake Lively (only to get gut-punched right back), Ryan Reynolds is a doting father and the owner of Aviation American Gin.

So naturally, in honor of Father's Day, Reynolds created an in-depth out-of-office reply on his Aviation American Gin email account (which you can reach at Ryan@aviationgin.com).

The auto-reply message explores a handful of father tropes, including the sadly common reality of the absent father, the masculine pressure for fathers to be emotionally aloof, and Reynolds' personal email preferences.

"Thanks for your email. As the owner of Aviation American Gin, I take all emails seriously. Especially ones with pictures. This is only my 2nd OUT OF OFFICE REPLY. From what I’m told, it should be short, sweet and NEVER overly personal or emotional," the message begins.