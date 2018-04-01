Ryan Reynolds hilariously claps back at claims that his marriage is struggling.

The world can often be a dreary and terrifying place. But at least we can distract ourselves with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's loving trolling when we start to think love is dead and all actors are bots programmed to make us feel lonelier and worse about our bodies.

While it's rightfully impossible to truly know how a marriage is going unless you're part of it, for all intents and purposes Reynolds and Lively seem very happy with each other.

Nonetheless, rumors and speculations over the state of celebrity relationships tend to spread like wildfire.

So, when the IBTimes India posted a headline implying the couple doesn't get enough time together, Reynolds swooped in with a quick clap-back.

"Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time," the headline suggested. On top of making assertions about their marital status, the headline also omits Lively's status as an actress and relegates her to the singular role of wife.

In true Deadpool fashion, Reynolds was quick to hilariously dispel the speculation about his couple time.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

People on Twitter were eating the interaction up with a spoon.

1. Ryan Reynolds is a treasure.

2. Ryan Reynolds just retweeted IBTimes India. So now he is a national treasure. https://t.co/KDKB5Jtlzd — Rhea Srivastava (@VirtualRheality) March 31, 2018

Relationships with this kind of security please https://t.co/uxvZSCZTVj — Lexie Grey (@spooofff) March 31, 2018

Savage. Love it! — Patty Homeslice (@PattyHomeslice) March 31, 2018

I could use a little “you” time as well. — 🏳️‍🌈 downtowndale! 🖥 🍺 🦂 (@downtowndale) March 31, 2018

So is deadpool your first name? On your birth cirtificate does it say deadpool Ryan Reynolds? — Zoe Leia Ravenscroft (@ZoeLRavenscroft) March 31, 2018

Handling fake news Better than most — N'Dlovu (@ma_ndlo) March 31, 2018

This whole petty interaction is a slam dunk.