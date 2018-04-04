Ryan Reynolds, your favorite comedian, hilariously shut down rumor of split from Blake Lively.

The actor-spouse duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other. So, when tabloids attempt to shade the state of their relationship without any proof, it's only natural that Reynolds hilariously claps back with a sassy one-liner.
On Saturday, Reynolds audaciously shut down a rumor about his marriage dissolving with this tweet:
And now, he has upped his game with another swoop at rumors surrounding his marriage. This time, however, his mom was thrown into the mix.
Basically, a (very pure) photo was snapped featuring Reynolds, Lively, and his mother Tammy Reynolds at the red carpet premier of A Quiet Place.
Yahoo News posted the photo alongside a headline referencing Reynolds' divorce rumors.
"Ryan Reynolds (
@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors," the headline read.
Once again, Reynolds was quick to dispel rumors, this time noting that it'll be impossible for him to split up from his mom.
"We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends," Reynolds wrote.
The clap-back connoisseurs of Twitter were quick to praise the interaction.
This isn't the first, and likely won't be the last time Reynolds skewers a rumor about the state of his marriage (as well as his mother's taste for jazz-cabbage).