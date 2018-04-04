Ryan Reynolds, your favorite comedian, hilariously shut down rumor of split from Blake Lively.

The actor-spouse duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other. So, when tabloids attempt to shade the state of their relationship without any proof, it's only natural that Reynolds hilariously claps back with a sassy one-liner.

On Saturday, Reynolds audaciously shut down a rumor about his marriage dissolving with this tweet:

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

And now, he has upped his game with another swoop at rumors surrounding his marriage. This time, however, his mom was thrown into the mix.

Basically, a (very pure) photo was snapped featuring Reynolds, Lively, and his mother Tammy Reynolds at the red carpet premier of A Quiet Place.

Yahoo News posted the photo alongside a headline referencing Reynolds' divorce rumors.

Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors https://t.co/ev5woUQ2eZ pic.twitter.com/oG9MeF3hII — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 3, 2018

Once again, Reynolds was quick to dispel rumors, this time noting that it'll be impossible for him to split up from his mom.