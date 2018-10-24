Ryan Reynolds had the best comeback to Hugh Jackman roasting him on his birthday.

Aside from being a hilariously talented actor and the husband of Xoxo, Gossip Girl Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds is known for his fantastically funny social media presence.

Whether he's making his birthday celebration about a romantic voting session:

Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/rhc5CZqdk9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Or trolling his wife's birthday celebration:

Birthdays + Ryan Reynolds = fun for everyone.

When Hugh Jackman tweeted at Reynolds in honor of Reynolds' birthday yesterday, Jackman implied that he is known for being nicer. Of course, Reynolds was quick to respond.