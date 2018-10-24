Ryan Reynolds had the best comeback to Hugh Jackman roasting him on his birthday.

Aside from being a hilariously talented actor and the husband of Xoxo, Gossip Girl Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds is known for his fantastically funny social media presence.
Whether he's making his birthday celebration about a romantic voting session:
Or trolling his wife's birthday celebration:
Birthdays + Ryan Reynolds = fun for everyone.
When Hugh Jackman tweeted at Reynolds in honor of Reynolds' birthday yesterday, Jackman implied that he is known for being nicer. Of course, Reynolds was quick to respond.
Reynolds threw the fun shade right back by accusing Jackman, who plays the Marvel Character, Wolverine, of not being from Australia, but actually from Milwaukee.
The internet was eager to support Jackman and Reynolds' adorable friendship:
But there was still confusion:
The only explanation for the accusation would be that Reynolds is jokingly outing Jackman as the Milverine, a man in Milwaukee known for looking like wolverine.
Jackman has yet to respond to whether he is not a famous Australian actor, but actually an urban legend of a man from Milwaukee who wears minimal clothing and looks like a member of the Marvel universe. Regardless, there's no denying he probably had a good laugh.
Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds!