Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman got photobombed, and the internet approves.

The friendship and mutual trolling between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is very pure. They frequently fight over the strengths of Wolverine and Deadpool (and which one is superior), and Reynolds trolls Jackman's anniversary posts with the teasing familiarity of a BFF. It's very clear they are chummy men.

https://giphy.com/gifs/film-marvel-total-aMOKX5RWUFtjW

So, when Reynolds posted a photo with Jackman at a coffeeshop it felt like business as usual.

"Coincidentally, I ran into @ RealHughJackman at his coffee shop, @ laughingmanco after I followed him there," Reynolds jokingly wrote.

They both look very happy to be with their buddy.

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/997283435575173120

People on Twitter, however, were a bit distracted by the guy photobombing in the background.

https://twitter.com/iRezi/status/997283679834554369

This kid knows what he's doing, and clearly the internet has his back.

https://twitter.com/Burningartist/status/997288410418176000