Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman got photobombed, and the internet approves.

The friendship and mutual trolling between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is very pure. They frequently fight over the strengths of Wolverine and Deadpool (and which one is superior), and Reynolds trolls Jackman's anniversary posts with the teasing familiarity of a BFF. It's very clear they are chummy men.
So, when Reynolds posted a photo with Jackman at a coffeeshop it felt like business as usual.
"Coincidentally, I ran into
@RealHughJackman at his coffee shop, @laughingmanco after I followed him there," Reynolds jokingly wrote.
They both look very happy to be with their buddy.
People on Twitter, however, were a bit distracted by the guy photobombing in the background.
This kid knows what he's doing, and clearly the internet has his back.
For those curious, the coffeeshop they're being photobombed at is Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee in NYC. So, if you're seeking out a chance to photobomb the two, this spot would provide a statistically higher chance than other spots.