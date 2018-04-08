Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are bantering on Twitter, and it's pure gold.

There are few events on Twitter that make people happier than witnessing two of their favorite celebrities gassing each other. Since Ryan Reynolds is the king of trolling, it's not rare to catch him playfully duking it out with other actors. Just last week Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman called Reynolds out on Instagram, even more recently than that Reynolds hilariously roasted his own mother.

And now, Reynolds is lovingly bantering with John Krasinski aka Jim from The Office about his latest starring vehicle A Quiet Place.

Despite past claims that he'll never break up with his jazz cabbage smoking mother, Reynolds is now claiming Krasinski and Emily Blunt as his new parents.

I’ve seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2018

Krasinski was quick to accept the compliment and express fatherly pride towards Reynolds.

Thank you Son. Your mother and I are so proud. https://t.co/Kp2rypLifd — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 8, 2018

