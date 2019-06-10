Ryan Reynolds got trolled by his own mom on Instagram and the exchange is perfect.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 10, 2019@1:58 PM
Ryan Reynolds has done it again. He has once more typed words, and posted images on the web, that elicited great recognition and laughter from the masses.

This time, it was Reynolds' mom that truly inspired the interaction that set the world aflame. In case you're not familiar with her already, Tammy has been a mainstay of Reynolds' social media presence for some time.

In the past, he has lovingly trolled her with face tattoos, brought her up during discussions about his marital issues, and has used their trolling relationship template as inspiration to troll other moms.

All this being said, their latest interaction came about after Reynolds posted a cheeky Best Friends Day post dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal, but featuring a picture of Hugh Jackman.

Happy #BestFriendsDay to Jake Gyllenhaal! (Not pictured)

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

In a typical mom move, Tammy commented urging Reynolds to change the caption to reflect who it's truly representing: Jackman.

This naturally didn't sit well with Reynolds, who quickly shut his mom down in the style of an embarrassed 13-year-old, a vibe we've all embodied at one point.

Roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

"Mom, please don't comment on my Instagram posts," Reynolds wrote.

At the time of writing this, Tammy has yet to respond to her embarrassed son, but if we're all lucky she'll retaliate with the full force of a mom who recently discovered social media.

