Ryan Reynolds had the sassiest response to Hugh Jackman's throwback photo of them as children.

If brotherly love is best expressed through a commitment to incessant roasting and a repression of straightforward affection, then Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are killing the game. Anyone familiar with their online personas is well aware of how fond they are of trolling each other. Even their attempt at an online truce turned out to be a quickly broken farce, luring us all further into the cute abyss of their friendship.

All this is to say, the general public is constantly tuned into these two and all of their public friendship shenanigans, even when it's not fully of spicy roast jokes.

Needless to say, when Jackman posted a throwback Thursday photo featuring both of them as little boys, the internet officially lost its chill (not that there was any to begin with).

While Jackman's one word photo caption merely hinted at their brotherly resemblance, Reynolds couldn't resist the opportunity to indirectly diss his friend while lifting himself up.