Ryan Reynolds left a review for his own gin company and it's mildly terrifying.

Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not an enormous ham. If he was a food, he would undoubtedly be a glazed honey ham with googly eyes that mysteriously knows how to jest at the dinner table, like a modern version of the talking ham sandwich.

At the end of the day, who among us can blame Reynolds for harnessing his status as an actor and public figure to troll Hugh Jackman on twitter and roast Blake Lively on her birthday?!

Many of us use our smaller platforms to tease our loved ones, so if we could blast them with a larger audience it would be a dream come true for us (and a nightmare for them).

Anyone who regularly follows Reynolds on social media is likely aware of a few facts: he is not afraid to roast himself, and he owns a gin company called Aviation Gin.

In a recent tweet, Reynolds married his love of Aviation Gin with his love of a self-roast, and in manifested in a fictional review of his gin company.

I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it. pic.twitter.com/YZN4KI0ATD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 22, 2019

The review, which he made abundantly clear was a joke written by himself, took readers on a journey through self-discovery, disorientation, and alcoholism.