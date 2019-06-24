Ryan Reynolds left a review for his own gin company and it's mildly terrifying.

Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not an enormous ham. If he was a food, he would undoubtedly be a glazed honey ham with googly eyes that mysteriously knows how to jest at the dinner table, like a modern version of the talking ham sandwich.
At the end of the day, who among us can blame Reynolds for harnessing his status as an actor and public figure to troll Hugh Jackman on twitter and roast Blake Lively on her birthday?!
Many of us use our smaller platforms to tease our loved ones, so if we could blast them with a larger audience it would be a dream come true for us (and a nightmare for them).
Anyone who regularly follows Reynolds on social media is likely aware of a few facts: he is not afraid to roast himself, and he owns a gin company called Aviation Gin.
In a recent tweet, Reynolds married his love of Aviation Gin with his love of a self-roast, and in manifested in a fictional review of his gin company.
The review, which he made abundantly clear was a joke written by himself, took readers on a journey through self-discovery, disorientation, and alcoholism.
"I just tried Aviation Gin for the first time. Normally, I don't gravitate towards celebrity brands, but I'd read Gin was one of the highest rated ever. I loved it and hated it. What?! Let me explain..."
The review started off by praising the flavor and high-ratings associated with Aviation Gin.
"As soon as I tried the Gin I knew right away, it was amazing. It wasn't Juniper forward, which for me is what makes this particular Gin so special. It was the smoothest Gin I'd ever tried and went down really easy."
But then it quickly descended into a vivid description of drunkenness.
"What did I hate about it? I wish they'd provided some kind of warning about how much you're supposed to have. I had a lot...and after awhile I felt really great. Eventually, that bubbly and illusory sense of well-being turned into a bit of a blur."
The review ended with Reynolds' alter-ego describing a horrific hangover and fling with a mysterious woman named Linda.
"When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes! I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I've always been sensitive to light) but also because I don't live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it's important to note, until that morning, I'd never met anyone named Linda."
His followers were deeply amused by Reynolds' self-promotion ala creative writing exercise.