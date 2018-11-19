Ryan Reynolds teamed up with John Krasinski to roast the sh*t out of Hugh Jackman.

If you've been on Twitter longer than a few hours, then it's likely you're already aware of just how much Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman love trolling each other. The two actors are close friends in real life, and one of their chosen love languages is verbally flaying each other online for the excitement of their followers.

Well, to make the mix even spicier, in recent months the actor John Krasinski has immersed himself in the pool of Jackman-Reynolds trolling, which has effectively elevated the former antagonistic bromance into a full-on Three Amigos reboot (except with hopefully less racism).

In the latest interaction between this trio of sassy rich men came about when Jackman posted a photo from Variety's "Actors on Actors" event, where actors are paired up to interview each other.

Coincidentally, Jackman was paired up with Emily Blunt, Krasinski's wife, so as you can imagine this served as the fodder for some group banter.