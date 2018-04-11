Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled Hugh Jackman's anniversary post.

Celebrating an anniversary with a loved one can present a special opportunity to slow down and appreciate all the years of struggle and love you've survived. Well, in some cases, that is.
In other cases, celebrating an anniversary with a loved one (on social media) presents the ideal fodder for Ryan Reynold's propensity for trolling.
When actor Hugh Jackman posted a sweet Twitter tribute to his wife of 22 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, it was only a matter of time before Reynolds swooped in with some of his classic shenanigans.
"I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world," Jackman wrote.
Before we get to Reynold's trolling, can we all have a quick cry at how sweet this tribute is?!
Okay, now that we've released all the pure feelings of love and hope from our systems, we can commence to the Twitter banter.
Rather than congratulation Jackman on an impressive 22 years of marriage, Reynolds swooped in with some classic trolling.
"I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong," wrote Reynolds.
The rest of Twitter already had their popcorn hot and ready for the playful exchange.
It's just good to know that love is still real, between Jackman, his wife Deborra-lee, and last but not least, their third wheel Reynolds.