Ryan Reynolds elaborately trolled Hugh Jackman's birthday video for a friend, because of course.

If you're not yet familiar with Ryan Reynolds' propensity for trolling people, then I just don't know what to tell you.

When he's not savagely trolling Blake Lively (and getting roasted right back), Reynolds loves teasing his good friend Hugh Jackman.

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018

There's no need to worry about equality in these interactions, Jackman has also trolled Reynolds pretty hard online. So, it's obviously all in good fun.

Now, the latest installment of brotherly love and trolling between the two actors involves a fancy hotel room, Deadpool, and Jackman's attempt to make a video message.

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message .... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

Of course, Twitter was fully feeling the commitment from both parties.