Ryan Reynolds trolled Hugh Jackman so hard he got Chris Evans involved.

Few on-screen rivalries have seamlessly translated to real life teasing as well as the sparring between Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). They are consistent with their elaborate trolling, and those of us paying attention know it's because deep down in their sparring hearts, they want a crossover movie.

If anything, their most recent interaction proves this theory. When Jackman spotted a poster for Logan in Mumbai, he tweeted it out for his Throwback Thursday.

Naturally, Reynolds saw this as his cue to swoop in with some banter, which he did by openly thirsting for a crossover movie.

It’d be cool if they made a new poster. For a new movie. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 13, 2018

Jackman kept the joust up by remarking on Reynolds' obsession with him, which quickly received a clapback.