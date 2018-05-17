Ryan Seacrest makes creepy comments to Katy Perry in clip he didn't realize was live.

If I could personally make siren sounds through an article, I would be doing that right now. So please, just imagine some vigorous "woo" sounds and the ominous flashing red lights of an ambulance, because SOS Ryan Seacrest is a BONIFIED CREEP.
But seriously, in one of the most recent episodes of American Idol Seacrest pulled out the ultimate creeper move by hitting on Katy Perry's mom.
Apparently, despite the fact that Perry audibly said they were on-air, Seacrest didn't realize the conversation was being televised.
"Your mom is pretty," Seacrest said, with the unbridled confidence of a television star whose had the same hair for decades.
"My mom? Well I hope the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Perry joked, likely wishing to jump into a dark well off the air.
Then, in the most sinister move yet, Seacrest LOOKED AT THE CAMERA and feigned ignorance before retorting: "You are too, but you're not a mom."
When Perry responded "not yet," Seacrest ended the painstaking interaction by quipping: "Do you want to talk about it?!"
Needless to say, the clip quickly made the round on Twitter where the internet became traumatized.
Of course, this was likely just an awkward mistake of perceived off-air riffing gone too far. However, it could also be indicative of Seacrest's romantic preferences (moms are all the rage). Only time will tell the true pathos of Seacrest.