Sally Fields tried to set her son up with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. The internet is obsessed.

There are few forces in the universe as enduring and potentially humiliating as a mother's love, and Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields proves no exception to this rule.
Pretty much the whole world has fallen in love with the first openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon for both his athletic abilities and flawless Twitter feed. And Fields' son, Sam Griesam, also took note of Rippon's talent and charm.
Alongside many of us, Griesam formed a full-fledged crush on the Olympian skater. When Fields caught wind of the crush, she immediately urged her son to make an actual move.
Griesam shared a screenshot of the playful mother and son text exchange with his Twitter followers.
However, being the most motherly matchmaker of them all, Fields didn't let Griesam off easy. She took matters into her own hands and tagged Rippon in a tweet.
Of course, this immediately embarrassed him.
But the rest of the internet loved watching the exchange unfold.
Plus, if Rippon sees this, he'll understand that moms are unbounded by the conventions of social media.
At the time of writing, Rippon has yet to respond to the tweet. But that's hardly surprising given his busy Olympics schedule. Nonetheless, Twitter fans and followers will be eagerly waiting to see how Rippon responds to this particularly thirsty mention.