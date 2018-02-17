Sally Fields tried to set her son up with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. The internet is obsessed.

There are few forces in the universe as enduring and potentially humiliating as a mother's love, and Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields proves no exception to this rule.

Pretty much the whole world has fallen in love with the first openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon for both his athletic abilities and flawless Twitter feed. And Fields' son, Sam Griesam, also took note of Rippon's talent and charm.

Moving in a blizzard vibes. A post shared by Sam Greisman (@samg1287) on Jan 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Alongside many of us, Griesam formed a full-fledged crush on the Olympian skater. When Fields caught wind of the crush, she immediately urged her son to make an actual move.

Griesam shared a screenshot of the playful mother and son text exchange with his Twitter followers.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

However, being the most motherly matchmaker of them all, Fields didn't let Griesam off easy. She took matters into her own hands and tagged Rippon in a tweet.